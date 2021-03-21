PayBX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

