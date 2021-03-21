Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$2.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

TVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,356,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

