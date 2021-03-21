Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$14.57

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$13.63.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

