$0.89 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PSXP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 196.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

