Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 8,993 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,224,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

