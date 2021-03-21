First Foundation Advisors Has $28.63 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,934,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.87. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

