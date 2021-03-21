Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $538,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Ma Investment Partnership LP acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $20,028,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 596,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,178 shares of company stock worth $11,089,113.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

SNAP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,748,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,706,367. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

