Satovsky Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,533. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

