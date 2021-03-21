Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $260.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $268.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

