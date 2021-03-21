Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $441.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.78 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

