Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $444.48 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Qtum has a total market cap of $650.62 million and $444.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00011548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,253,176 coins and its circulating supply is 98,219,373 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

