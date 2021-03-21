Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.75). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NTLA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. 2,717,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 215,922 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

