Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.75). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NTLA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. 2,717,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 215,922 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.