Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.70.

NYSE:VNE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.06. 1,043,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

