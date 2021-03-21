Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -398.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $624,487.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,943,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,597,318 shares of company stock worth $296,842,941. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

