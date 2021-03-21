Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

