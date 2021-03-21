Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 83,695 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,695 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.18. 10,426,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,752. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

