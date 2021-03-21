Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.14. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $7.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 3,246,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,505. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after buying an additional 5,219,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 1,650,741 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 1,311,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

