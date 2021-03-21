ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $7.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.