Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 1,046,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

