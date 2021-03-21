NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

