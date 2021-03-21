Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.70 million and the highest is $117.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of LCI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,283. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 287.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

