Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $38.30 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion and approximately $4.73 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00056334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00237693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002056 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011595 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

