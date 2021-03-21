Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $195.97 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.07 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $195.97 or 0.00343048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,701,627 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

