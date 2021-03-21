Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $114.11. 1,633,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,210. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

