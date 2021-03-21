Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,426,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,752. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

