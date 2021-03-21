PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown Buys 26,500 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,817.30.

Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Craig Brown purchased 7,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,452.60.

Shares of PHX traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.97. 138,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,910. The company has a market cap of C$148.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHX shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

