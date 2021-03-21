-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 4,287,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,847,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

