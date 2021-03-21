Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.30.

Several research firms recently commented on SJR.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shares of TSE SJR.B traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,159,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,644. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 90.15%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

