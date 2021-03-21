LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $9,017.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078411 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002625 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

