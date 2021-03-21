UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.58. 8,572,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,833. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $370.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

