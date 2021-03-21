Capital International Ltd. Purchases New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.67. 3,476,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,623,262. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

