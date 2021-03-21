Landaas & Co. WI ADV Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,490,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

