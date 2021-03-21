Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.2% of Capital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.18. 4,386,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,878. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.00 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.60 and its 200-day moving average is $514.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

