$1.09 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AGCO stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. The stock had a trading volume of 993,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

