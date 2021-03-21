ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $547,292.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. ChatCoin has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $547,292.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.06 or 0.99902245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00075794 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000972 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003225 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

