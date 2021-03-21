MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.33. 1,274,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,520. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,642 shares of company stock worth $9,843,034. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 114,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

