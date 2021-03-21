$815.03 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post $815.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $837.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.12 million. Flowserve reported sales of $894.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $476,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 42.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.05. 24,350,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

