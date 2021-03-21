Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,582,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,844,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,612. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

