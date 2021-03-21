Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Holdings Lowered by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Trillium Therapeutics accounts for about 3.2% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 164,792 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. 1,666,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,252. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

