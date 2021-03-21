Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. 812,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,109. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

