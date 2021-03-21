Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,046 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $3,803,000.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,837. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $996.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

