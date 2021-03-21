Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $14.38 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,762 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,129. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.78 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.33.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

