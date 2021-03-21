Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,111 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $41,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.