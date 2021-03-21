Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $542.31. 2,379,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,789. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

