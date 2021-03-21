Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,685,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,571,121. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

