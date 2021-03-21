Allstate Corp Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,837,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:A opened at $122.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

