Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $648.48 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,848,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $648,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.63. 3,949,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,036 shares of company stock valued at $95,842,576. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.