Channing Capital Management LLC Has $44.82 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84,432 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 1.8% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $44,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. 1,063,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,509. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

