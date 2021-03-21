100,930 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 963,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

