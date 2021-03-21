Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

WMT traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. The company has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $373,082,249.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,716,892. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.